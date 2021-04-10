Shreyas Iyer's message to his teammates

Ahead of DC's first match, injured captain Shreyas Iyer spoke through the franchise's Twitter handle to his teammates and fans. Looking to inspire, he said, "Dear Delhi, I speak to you today as a fellow fan of the team we love. We fight the same fight, we always do. We know it won't be easy, but we know what it takes to raise the Cup."





"We have worked hard, harder than before. We have put in the yards harder than before and the best part (is) we go beyond than just a team. Make no mistake about it", he continued.





"Make no mistake about it, every game you will have me in your corner. Your biggest supporter with the loudest cheer. Come on Delhi. Love always, Shreyas", he further added.