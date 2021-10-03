Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Top stuff from Siddarth Kaul! Good-length ball, on off. Shubman Gill prods and pushes it to mid off. Just 2 runs off this over!
9.5 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Nitish Rana hangs back and runs it down to third man to rotate the strike.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, jagging back in late from middle. Nitish Rana turns it to mid-wicket.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Shubman Gill skips down and punches it towards deep cover for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Kaul bangs it into the deck, outside off. Shubman Gill leaves it alone thinking that it is a wide but there is no signal from the umpire.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shubman Gill comes down and cuts it to point.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Malik fires in a yorker, around middle. Nitish Rana digs it out back to the bowler.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Malik sprays this one down leg. Wriddhiman Saha moves to his right to collect it. Wide called by the umpire.
8.5 overs (0 Run) This is some serious pace from Malik! Back of a length, around off. Nitish Rana gets low to guide it to third man but the ball whistles past his blade.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short of a length, way outside off. Nitish Rana looks to cut hard through point but he misses out yet again.
8.3 overs (0 Run) AND AGAIN! Good-length, around the fifth stump. Rana looks to poke at it but he is beaten for pace!
8.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good-length ball, outside off. Nitish Rana stays back and looks to poke at it but he misses.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Malik spills this one way down leg. Nitish Rana misses his hook. Wided!
8.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Nitish Rana slashes hard but fails to get any bat on it.
Strategic Time-Out! Kolkata just need 76 more runs and one would feel that they certainly have this match in their pockets! Hyderabad need a miracle from their bowlers if they are to defend this score!
7.6 overs (0 Run) A good start by Kaul! He managed to keep things tight throughout the over. A length ball, on off. Gill hangs back and defends it out watchfully.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on the pads. Gill tucks it to mid-wicket.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Another single! Good-length ball, on the fourth stump line. Rana hangs back and runs it down to third man for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) A single now! Full length, on middle and leg. Gill moves across and flicks it to deep square leg for a run.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Two dots on the trot! A length ball, outside off. The ball nips in off the pitch. Gill stays inside the crease and defends it to point.
7.1 overs (0 Run) A full-length ball, on middle, Gill stays back and flicks it to mid-wicket.
Siddarth Kaul comes to bowl now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off. Rana gets an outside edge. The ball goes towards backwards point. The fielder does well to stop it. A top over by Rashid Khan. A wicket and just 2 runs off it.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. Rana prods and defends it out off the outer half.
Nitish Rana is the new man in.
6.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rashid Khan means business. He comes into the attack and strikes in his very first over. Quicker, flatter and on off. Tripathi hangs back and pulls it to mid-wicket. But he hits it straight to the fielder. Abhishek Sharma takes a sharp catch. Tripathi has to go back for just 7 runs. He could not trouble the bowlers much. Will Hyderabad build on it?
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Tripathi pushes it to cover.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off. Tripathi defends it onto the pitch.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball, outside off. Tripathi comes across and paddles it fine. The batters take a couple. Khan appeals but the umpire is unmoved.
Rashid Khan comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Gill stays inside the crease and defends it to cover. A good over for Kolkata. 9 runs coming off it. Kolkata are 36/1 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Gill defends it back to the bowler.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Into the gap! A length ball, around off. Gill hangs back and guides it past backward point. The ball ends up in the fence.
5.3 overs (0 Run) A dot now! A length ball, on off. Gill defends it to cover. Tripathi calls for a single and ventures out of the crease but Gill sends him back. The fielder collects the ball and scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end. Tripathi made it in safely in the end.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Full length and on off. Tripathi pushes it to cover for a single.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahul Tripathi gets off the mark in style. On a length, outside off. Tripathi prods and drives it through point. The ball races away to the boundary.
