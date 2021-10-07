Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off in a must-win clash for both in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The two teams will be fighting for the final spot in the playoffs but their fate will also depend on other fixtures. Kolkata are coming after a victory over SunRisers Hyderabad by six wickets while Rajasthan Royals suffered a one-sided loss against Mumbai Indians in their last game. Kolkata are sitting in fourth spot in the points table with 12 points while Rajasthan seventh with 10 points.

When the two sides met last time this season, Sanju Samson-led RR registered an easy win by six wickets in a chase of 134 runs.

Where will the KKR vs RR IPL 2021 match be played?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2021 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

When will the KKR vs RR IPL 2021 match be played?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2021 match will be played on Thursday, October 7.

What time will the KKR vs RR IPL 2021 match begin?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs RR IPL 2021 match?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the KKR vs RR IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the KKR vs RR IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

