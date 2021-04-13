Story ProgressBack to home
KKR vs MI, IPL 2021 Live Score: Mumbai Indians Look To Open Account Against Kolkata Knight Riders
KKR vs MI IPL live score 2021: Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming for a second consecutive win in IPL 2021 against Mumbai Indians.
KKR vs MI Live Score: Rohit Sharma against Andre Russell will be an interesting face-off.© AFP
Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram stadium. After a disappointing start, the Rohit Sharma-led side will aim to get on the points table with a win, while on the other hand, Eoin Morgan will look to consolidate on a good start, having registered a 10-run win in their season opener against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). With both squads having a solid inventory of firepower in their belly, fans can expect a run-feast through the likes of Andre Russell, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Nitish Rana. KKR missed the last two playoffs in IPL while MI went on to win the title on both occasions. (LIVE SCORECARD).
IPL 2021 Match 5 Live Cricket Score Between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) from MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Match 5, Indian Premier League, 2021, Apr 13, 2021
Fantasy Tips
Get Team
Match Yet To Begin
KKR
MI
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
% chance to win
MI 60%
KKR 40%
