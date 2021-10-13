Kolkata Knight Riders made heavy weather of a chase that looked like it was wrapped up much earlier, as they stumbled their way to a three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at Sharjah to enter the final of IPL 2021, where they will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. It was a last over heartbreak for DC again as Rahul Tripathi hit a six to send KKR into the summit clash. Eoin Morgan's team was cruising with the openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer putting on a 96-run stand. But things changed drastically as DC bowlers picked up four wickets in a row to take the match into the last over.

Iyer brought up his third half-century to put KKR in a commanding position but once he perished for 55, Delhi Capitals came roaring back into the contest.

Nitish Rana, came in at number three, looked adventurous during his 12-ball stay in the middle. He hit a six off Axar Patel and was then dropped by Ravichandran Ashwin at the third man region as he tried to take on Avesh Khan.

Anrich Nortje bowled a sharp bouncer to eventually send the left-hander back to the pavilion.

Gill (46) fell four runs short of a well-deserved half-century as he edged one behind the stumps to Rishabh Pant.

Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Shakib Al Hasan and Sunil Narine all perished for a duck.

Ashwin was asked to bowl the final over with KKR needing seven runs for the win.

Ashwin conceded a single of the first delivery to Rahul Tripathi and then bowled a dot ball to Shakib.

On the third delivery, Ashwin trapped Shakib right in front of the stumps and on the very next ball, dismissed Sunil Narine for a golden duck.

Rahul Tripathi then finished the game off with a six over long-off to send his side into the final.

The IPL 2021 final will be played in Dubai on Friday.