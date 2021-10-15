India and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah paid a visit to Premier League club Manchester United's iconic Old Trafford Stadium on Thursday. Bumrah shared beautiful pictures where he was seen capturing the Theatre of Dreams in all its glory. The pacer also took selfies from the stands. In one of the photos, Bumrah was standing in front of a custom-made Manchester United Jersey with "Jasprit" written on it, along with a jersey number. The stadium was empty with no matches scheduled due to the ongoing international break. United will be traveling to Leicester City for their next Premier League fixture.

"Thank you for your hospitality, @ManUtd! It was a great afternoon at the Theatre of Dreams," Bumrah later tweeted.

Thank you for your hospitality, @ManUtd! It was a great afternoon at the Theatre of Dreams https://t.co/saMp7tuSK3 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 14, 2021

Bumrah was part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in UAE.

MI failed to make it to the playoffs as they ended fifth in the IPL points table in the league phase. They were tied on points with KKR, 14 each, but fell behind due to an inferior net run-rate.

Despite his team failing to replicate the performances of the title-winning campaign in 2020, Bumrah looked fit and in form during his stint in the second phase of IPL 2021 in the UAE.

He is currently placed third in the list of top wicket-takers in this IPL. In 14 matches, Bumrah claimed 21 wickets at an average of 19.52 along-with an economy of 7.45. Bumrah has 130 wickets to his name in 106 games in his IPL career.

The IPL 2021 concludes with a title showdown between MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), captained by Eoin Morgan, in Dubai on Friday.