Gearing up for the playoffs of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli took to social media to show fans as to how he has been maintaining his fitness in the UAE. RCB, along with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have qualified for the playoffs. The Bangalore franchise finished their league phase in fourth position, and will be hoping to win their maiden IPL title. Kohli posted the video on all his social media handles and captioned it as, "Results are not in your hands, but the effort is."

Here is the video:

Results are not in your hands, but the effort is. pic.twitter.com/Y5aZlndsX5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 7, 2021

Kohli is set to step down from RCB's captaincy after this season, although he will continue playing for the franchise.

Speaking via an official statement after announcing that he would not skipper RCB after this season, Kohli had said, "It has been a great and an inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years."

Promoted

"It wasn't an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise. The RCB family remains close to my heart as we continue to strive to achieve excellence. As I have mentioned previously in many occasions, I will only play for RCB until my retirement from the game of cricket", he further added.

Kohli is also set to step down as Team India captain from the shortest format of the game after the T20 World Cup. He will continue leading the ODI and Test teams.