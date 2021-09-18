Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera could play a key role in Royal Challengers Bangalore's campaign when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season resumes in the United Arab Emirates, according to captain Virat Kohli. The two Sri Lanka players were added to the RCB squad following the unavailability of Australian duo Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa. Despite not having two star players available, Kohli is confident that the two Lanka replacements would do well in the UAE conditions.

"Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa who were with us in the first leg for a bit, they were an integral part of the team, they made a decision not to play in the second leg for reasons which are absolutely understandable," Kohli was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo on Saturday.

"The replacements we have got for those guys are two players who know these conditions. The conditions in subcontinent this time of the year are pretty similar," he added.

"Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera are two guys who have played so much cricket for Sri Lanka and they understand how to play on pitches like these and their skillsets will be of huge help for us, playing in Dubai, understanding how hot and humid conditions can be and how the pitches will play out, they know everything.

"The guys coming in blend into the team culture and the plan of the team very well. The core group is also motivated. We haven't focused at all on what we've missed out on but we feel stronger as the new additions have given us few other dimensions."

RCB will play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday in their first game since the IPL 2021 resumption.