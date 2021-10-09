The league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 witnessed several superb performances with the bat, ball and even in the field. Delhi Capitals (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a place in the playoffs. Players from all franchises displayed immense skill during the two legs of IPL this season. In the bowling category, Indian as well as foreign bowlers registered good numbers in tough conditions in the UAE. Medium pacers as well as spinners got enough purchase from the wickets as they contributed hugely in deciding the outcome of the match.

Here's a look at the top 5 wicket-takers so far in the league stage of IPL 2021:

1. Harshal Patel: Harshal has easily been the find of IPL for RCB this season. His intelligent bowling and clever changes of pace and length has helped him outfox even the best of batters. His 30 wickets in 14 matches are a proof of his consistency and the bowler will be eager to add more to his kitty when the playoffs begin.

2. Avesh Khan: The DC bowler is yet another bowler who has produced results while being under the shadow of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada. The 22 wickets in 14 matches have placed him second to Harshal Patel in the wicket-taker's list and the final phase of the competition can provide more opportunities for him to add to that number.

3. Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah would be disappointed to see his team not qualify for playoffs, but on a personal front, the pacer ended on a high with 21 wickets as he bowled well in the death overs and troubled the batters who were trying to take him on.

Promoted

4. Mohammed Shami: Punjab endured yet another poor campaign, finishing sixth in the points table. However, veteran pacer Shami continued with his good form from the international arena and delivered when the going got tough for PBKS. Shami ended IPL 2021 with 19 wickets.

5. Rashid Khan: Rashid was placed fifth in the wicket-taker's list with 18 wickets in 14 games at an economy of 6.69. He bamboozled the batters yet again with his well-disguised googlies and bowled cleverly with subtle variations in pace all along.