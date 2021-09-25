SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to keep alive their hopes of making the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 playoffs alive when they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. SRH are bottom of the IPL 2021 standings with just two points from eight games, having lost seven matches so far this season. Facing a must-win clash against KL Rahul-led PBKS, Kane Williamson's SRH cannot afford to put a foot wrong in Saturday's game. The team will continue to miss T Natarajan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, as well as his close contact Vijay Shankar.

Here are the 11 players who could take the field for SRH vs PBKS:

David Warner: Having struggled to get going this season, the onus will be on the under-fire Australian opener to come good against PBKS.

Wriddhiman Saha: The wicketkeeper-batsman will hope to give his side a good start if he opens the SRH innings with Warner.

Kane Williamson: The Kiwi star was one of the brightest sparks in a disappointing first half for SRH and will be key again.

Manish Pandey: The Indian batter will have the crucial role of putting up some runs in the scoreboard from his middle-order batting position.

Kedar Jadhav: With Vijay Shankar still in isolation, Kedar Jadhav should keep his place in the playing XI.

Abdul Samad: The 19-year-old Indian was one of the few better performers in the loss to DC and will be crucial to SRH's hopes again.

Jason Holder: The former West Indies captain will fill the crucial all-rounder's spot and will hope to propel SRH to victory.

Rashid Khan: The Afghan spinner has consistently done well for SRH over the years. He will need to be at the top of his game if SRH are to miraculously make it to the playoffs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The experienced Indian bowler will bring the kind of experience SRH will need to try and bounce back this season.

Khaleel Ahmed:The left-arm pacer is expected to open the bowling attack alongside senior teammate Bhuvneshwar.

Basil Thampi: Yet to feature this season, Basil Thampi could finally get his chance to play with Natarajan still out.