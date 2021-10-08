Kane Williamson-led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last league encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday in Abu Dhabi. SRH are languishing at the bottom of the IPL points table and will look to end their campaign this year on a winning note. Williamson go into the game with a win in their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four runs. The SRH skipper tinkered with the playing XI ahead of their last game and will likely retain the same final XI for the match vs MI.

MI, on the other hand, need a miracle to take the final playoffs spot in IPL 2021.

Here are the players we think might be included in the SRH XI for their game vs MI:

Jason Roy: In the game against RCB, Roy showcased why he is feared around the world in the T20 format. He stroked his way to a well-calculated knock of 44 runs in 38 deliveries and will look to repeat or even better his performance against MI.

Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma started well but failed to leave a mark as an opener when he was dismissed for 13 runs off 10 balls in the last game. In seven games this season, Sharma has scored 65 runs and claimed two wickets.

Kane Williamson: Williamson's form still remains critical to the structuring of SRH's innings in the middle overs. Although Kane took 29 balls to score his 31 runs, he held his wicket firmly from one end and deferred another possible SRH batting collapse.

Priyam Garg: Similar to Abhishek, Priyam also showed glimpses of class but was soon dismissed for 15 runs off 11 deliveries in their last match.

Abdul Samad: Samad's renowned big-hitting prowess has been missing big-time this season. In 10 games so far, he has scored only 109 runs and taken one wicket.

Wriddhiman Saha: Saha was used in the middle-order for the RCB game. Saha has only contributed 129 runs in 8 games, which is a cause of concern for SRH and the team management.

Jason Holder: Holder's 16 runs off 13 balls lower down the order and a tidy bowling performance of 27 runs in his four overs along with a wicket, proved to be a game-changer for SRH in their win versus RCB.

Rashid Khan: 74 runs and 16 wickets in a season is not what we usually associate with the quality of Rashid Khan. The leg-spinner has been short of form with the bat and has struggled with the ball as well in crunch situations this season.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar hasn't taken IPL 2021 by storm with injuries constantly getting in the way of the pacer giving his best. In IPL 2021, he has taken only six wickets in 11 matches.

Siddarth Kaul: Kaul had a decent outing against RCB, taking one wicket in four overs. However, the pacer will need to contribute more against a tough MI side.

Umran Malik: Umran had everyone on the edge of their seats through his intense pace against RCB the other day. He took one wicket in his four overs and gave away 21 runs, emerging as an exciting prospect for SRH's future.