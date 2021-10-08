The equation for Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday is fairly straightforward: bat first and win by at least 171 runs in order to qualify for the playoffs. If MI bat second, their playoff hopes will be over even before the first ball is bowled. Kolkata Knight Riders' comprehensive 86-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR), mean that MI's playoff probability has shrunk further in the last 24 hours. KKR have 14 points after their league campaign and have a net run rate (NRR) of +0.587.

If MI win their final league game on Friday, they will match KKR's total of 14 points. Bettering KKR's NRR, however, remains a gigantic challenge.

MI's current NRR is -0.048, which is why they face a near-impossible challenge of making it to the playoffs.

In their last game against RR, MI cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket win after restricting their opponents to a paltry total of 90/9 in 20 overs.

Nathan Counter-Nile and Jimmy Neesham finished with figures of 4/14 and 3/12, respectively, as RR struggled. Ishan Kishan too returned to form with an unbeaten fifty as MI kept their playoff hopes alive.

On the other hand, SRH beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four runs in their last game in a thrilling clash.

Kane Williamson's team, however, will finish bottom of the standings, irrespective of what happens in their last league game against MI.

However, SRH will hope to finish the campaign on a positive note with a win over MI.