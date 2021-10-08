Mumbai Indians (MI) need to win their final fixture of the league phase against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The victory margin also needs to be huge for the two-time defending champions to stand any chance of making it to the play-offs. With six wins from 13 matches, the fourth play-off spot still isn't sealed yet and the Rohit Sharma-led side will aim to make it their own with a win against Kane Williamson's bottom-placed team. MI could very well go into the match unchanged from their successful encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR), which they won by eight wickets and with 70 balls to spare.

SRH, on the other hand, will play for pride and aim to end a disastrous IPL 2021 season on a winning note.

Here are the players who are likely to feature for MI against SRH.

Rohit Sharma:Skipper Rohit's stay at the crease could determine in a long-way how the match might turn out. He has so far scored 363 runs in 12 matches in IPL 2021.

Ishan Kishan:Kishan roared back from an ordinary start to the second phase of IPL 2021 when he smashed a superb fifty against RR at an explosive strike-rate of 200. The talented youngster remains a vital cog for MI's matches to come.

Suryakumar Yadav:Suryakumar has surprisingly been off-colour in the second leg of IPL 2021. MI will be hoping to see Yadav add to his 235 runs scored in 13 games so far this season.

Hardik Pandya:Hardik Pandya hasn't performed up to his standards yet but the previous experiences of winning crunch situations can come in handy for the all-rounder against SRH.

Saurabh Tiwary:Tiwary has somehow intact his captain's faith in him as he continues to feature in major matches in the middle-order for MI. So far, he has scored 115 runs in five games.

Kieron Pollard:Pollard has been one performer that MI will be counting on when they take on SRH. The all-rounder's leadership qualities to go along-with his batting, bowling and fielding gives the team an edge over the oppositions.

James Neesham:Neesham blew away RR's batting with figures of 3/12 in four overs in his maiden outing for the franchise. Rohit will expect a similar, if not better, performance from the all-rounder.

Nathan Coulter-Nile:The pacer proved to be the destroyer-in-chief against RR with his four-wicket haul. His change of pace was something SRH batting would be quite vary of.

Jayant Yadav:Jayant's innocuous-looking off-spin has been underestimated by several opposition batters, which continues to put him in an advantageous position in the middle-overs. He also possesses the ability to whack the ball out of the park in the later stages of the game.

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah is a big-game player and Rohit will expect some huge performances from his leading pacer in the finishing stages of IPL 2021.

Trent Boult:12 wickets in 13 matches speaks volumes about Boult's ability to disrupt the batting side's footing at the start of the innings.