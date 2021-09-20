Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the first match of the UAE leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. Dwayne Bravo was the star with the ball for CSK, finishing with figures of three for 25 from his quota of four overs. Saurabh Tiwary kept Mumbai in the hunt with an unbeaten half-century but he ran out of partners as the five-time IPL champions eventually fell 20 runs short of the target.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a majestic half-century (88 not out) to help CSK recover from a batting collapse that saw them reeling at 24 for four.

Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali scored a duck while Suresh Raina departed after scoring a streaky boundary.

Ambati Rayudu was retired hurt after copping a blow on his elbow off a rising Adam Milne bouncer.

MS Dhoni too couldn't stay at the crease for too long as he fell for three after facing five deliveries.

While wickets were tumbling at one end, Gaikwad kept the scoreboard moving.

Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial knock of 26 and added 81 runs with Gaikwad for the fifth wicket.

A late cameo from Dwayne Bravo saw CSK post a total of 156/6.

In the chase, Mumbai Indians got off to a flying start but Deepak Chahar soon removed Quinton de Kock and Anmolpreet Singh in quick succession to push the defending champions on the backfoot.

Promoted

Kieron Pollard, Mumbai's stand-in captain, tried to take the attack to CSK bowlers but Josh Hazlewood sent him back for 15.

Bravo then picked up two wickets in the final over to take CSK to the top of the table.