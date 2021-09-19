CSK vs MI, IPL 2021 Live Score: T20 Bonanza Resumes With Chennai Super Kings Facing Mumbai Indians In Dubai
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE Score 2021, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Chennai Super Kings face Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday to kickstart the Indian Premier League's UAE leg.
With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 set to resume, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The tournament was postponed midway in May this year, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the bio-secure bubbles. The Chennai franchise are currently second in the IPL 2021 Points Table and registered five wins and two defeats before the season was postponed. Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma-led side, who are also the defending champions, are fourth in the standings with four victories and three losses. MI will be hoping to kickstart a winning run, with skipper Rohit, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard expected to shine against CSK. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni will be aiming to qualify for the playoffs after a poor 2020 season. The CSK skipper, alongwith Suresh Raina and Lungi Ngidi will bring some serious experience to a side consisting of youngsters like Ruturaj Gaikwad. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur will also need to contribute with their all-round qualities. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2021 Match 30 Live Cricket Updates And Score From The Dubai International Stadium
- 18:08 (IST)MS Dhoni leads CSK team as they depart for Match 30CSK look well-prepared for tonight's match, and are led by MS Dhoni as they depart for the Dubai International Stadium. Here are the photos:
Adi-poli #THA7A #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/F2Dq9Gld6R— Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) September 19, 2021
Singa Nadais #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/5NizaHLQ0n— Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) September 19, 2021
- 17:53 (IST)Head to head: CSK vs MIBoth teams have faced each other 31 times, with MI coming out on top in 19 occasions. CSK have sealed 12 wins.At the Dubai International Stadium, both sides have faced each other only once, with CSK winning the match.
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 19, 2021
Hello from Dubai.
All set to resume the #VIVOIPL, with the blockbuster clash between the @msdhoni-led @ChennaiIPL & @ImRo45's @mipaltan. #CSKvMI
Which team are you rooting for tonight? pic.twitter.com/wlhc7LMjr0
- 17:43 (IST)Hello and good evening everyone!Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2021's Match 30 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dubai International Stadium. The tournament was postponed in May this year due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the bio-secure bubbles. The remaining matches are now being played in UAE, and both teams will be aiming to build a winning. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket.
#IPL hostilities will resume on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates as Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians clash in a battle of the heavyweights#IPL2021 #CSKvMI #CSKvsMI #CSK #MIhttps://t.co/Gzk61QfnW5— CricketNDTV (@CricketNDTV) September 19, 2021