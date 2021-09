With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 set to resume, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The tournament was postponed midway in May this year, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the bio-secure bubbles. The Chennai franchise are currently second in the IPL 2021 Points Table and registered five wins and two defeats before the season was postponed. Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma-led side, who are also the defending champions, are fourth in the standings with four victories and three losses. MI will be hoping to kickstart a winning run, with skipper Rohit, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard expected to shine against CSK. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni will be aiming to qualify for the playoffs after a poor 2020 season. The CSK skipper, alongwith Suresh Raina and Lungi Ngidi will bring some serious experience to a side consisting of youngsters like Ruturaj Gaikwad. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur will also need to contribute with their all-round qualities. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2021 Match 30 Live Cricket Updates And Score From The Dubai International Stadium