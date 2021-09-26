After losing their first two matches in the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, Mumbai Indians (MI) see themselves out of the playoff positions. Skipper Rohit Sharma could be tempted to make a few changes when MI take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai on Sunday. However, with the availability of all-rounder Hardik Pandya not yet certain, he could also go in with an unchanged side. Hardik has rejoined training with MI but whether he is match-fit to play on Sunday is yet to be ascertained.

Here is the playing XI we feel MI might field against RCB:

Rohit Sharma: The Mumbai Indians captain scored 33 on his return to the MI line-up against KKR. He will look to give MI a good start against RCB.

Quinton de Kock: The wicketkeeper-batsman scored a half-century against KKR and will hope to build on that knock on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav: The ever-reliable Suryakumar failed to get going in their two matches in the UAE and will hope to recover his form against RCB.

Ishan Kishan: The southpaw will be looking to add some runs after managing scores of 11 and 14 in the last two matches.

Kieron Pollard: As one of the senior players in the MI side, Pollard will also have the added responsibility of adding runs from the middle-order.

Saurabh Tiwary: Having made a fifty against CSK, he got to face only two deliveries against KKR. He will hope to get more time at the crease on Sunday.

Krunal Pandya/ Hardik Pandya: Krunal didn't find any success with the ball against KKR and will hope to provide MI some wickets in the middle overs. Hardik Pandya, if fit, might replace his brother in the XI.

Rahul Chahar: Chahar went costly against KKR and will look to bounce back with a good showing on Sunday.

Adam Milne: Like the rest of his teammates, Milne struggled against the KKR batters and will look to deliver on Sunday.

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah picked three wickets against KKR but went for 43 runs. He will look to be more economical against RCB.

Trent Boult: Boult didn't enjoy any success with the ball against KKR but will be key to MI's hopes against RCB.