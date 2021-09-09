Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers on Thursday took to Instagram to share a hilarious picture, featuring captain Virat Kohli, where the South African superstar's face has been replaced by that of an ape. And while he will get the chance to show off his batting skills when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season resumes on September 19, he proved his wordplay game is strong as well. "Really excited about our new signing, Apie de Villiers," he captioned the picture.

"In memory of all my friends who calls me Ape de Villiers," he wrote in a follow-up comment.

The picture was an instant hit with fans, picking up close to 500,000 'likes'.

"Cutest pic of the season,' one user commented, while several others responded with heart emojis.

AB de Villiers recently joined the RCB camp in the United Arab Emirates, where the season has been shifted to after being suspended mid-way in May.

Sharing pictures, de Villiers wrote "Exciting 6 weeks ahead".

RCB also shared an excited post when their star batsman joined up with the team.

On Thursday, de Villiers was joined in Dubai by Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who had been in fine form in the first half of the season.

Promoted

IPL 2021 was halted abruptly in May after a surge of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubbles of the teams. RCB enjoyed a good start to the season, and were third on the table when the league was stopped.

They are two points behind leaders Delhi Capitals, and also have a game in hand over them. They are also level on points with second placed Chennai Super Kings, behind only on Net Run Rate.