Delhi Capitals (DC) resumed their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign with a win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 33, at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Kagiso Rabada took three wickets to restrict SRH to 134 for nine after 20 overs. Facing a target of 135, DC cruised to 139 for two in 17.5 overs, with Shreyas Iyer scoring an unbeaten knock of 47 runs in 41 balls. Shikhar Dhawan also hit 42 in 37 deliveries. Meanwhile, skipper Rishabh Pant also remained unbeaten and registered 35 off 21 balls.

IPL 2021 Points Table

With the win, DC have climbed back to top of the table with 14 points from nine matches (seven wins and two defeats). Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who earlier occupied top spot, are in second position with 12 points from eight fixtures.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in third position, followed by Mumbai Indians (MI).

After the defeat, SRH remain bottom of the eight-team table. Rajasthan Royals (RR) are in fifth position, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in sixth and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in seventh.

Orange Cap Race

Before Match 33, Dhawan was level with KL Rahul in the Orange Cap race. But after his fine knock of 42 runs on Wednesday, Dhawan has reclaimed pole position and has now amassed 422 runs in nine games.

Rahul is in second spot with 380 runs, followed by PBKS teammate Mayank Agarwal (327).

Faf du Plessis occupies fourth spot with 320 runs and Prithvi Shaw (319) is fifth.

Purple Cap Race

Promoted

RCB's Harshal Patel is still in top with 17 wickets from eight matches. Although he didn't register any dismissals against SRH, DC's Avesh Khan is in second spot with 14 dismissals from nine games.

Chris Morris (14) is in third spot, followed by Arshdeep Singh (12) and Rashid Khan (11). The Afghan spinner took a wicket in Match 33.