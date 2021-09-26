Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five runs in a low-scoring thriller in Match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday. Chasing a target of 126 runs, SRH lost wickets early with Mohammed Shami leading the charge for PBKS. Ravi Bishnoi then dealth SRH three blows in the middle overs before Jason Holder took control of the innings for SRH. However, disciplined bowling by PBKS saw them win by five runs. Earlier in the day, Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs to climb to the top of the standings.

IPL 2021 Points Table

DC occupy top spot in the standings with 16 points from 10 games. They are followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in second position, who have 14 points from 9 games.

RCB are in third position with 10 points, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with 8 points.

PBKS are fifth with eight points, followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in sixth and seventh, respectively, with eight points too.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are bottom of the table with two points.

Orange Cap Race

Shikhar Dhawan is currently in pole position in the Orange Cap race with 430 runs from 10 games. He is followed by PBKS captain KL Rahul (401).

Faf du Plessis is third with 351 runs. Sanju Samson Agarwal (351) is fourth, followed by Mayank Agarwal (332).

Purple Cap Race

RCB's Harshal Patel took two wickets vs CSK and is on top of the Purple Cap race with 19 dismissals. He is followed by DC's Avesh Khan (15) in second and RR's Chris Morris (14) in third position.

PBKS' Mohammed Shami is in fourth place with 13 wickets, followed by Arshdeep Singh (13).