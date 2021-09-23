Aiming to bounce back to winning ways, Mumbai Indians (MI) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign on Thursday, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI, who were without regular skipper Rohit Sharma for Match 30, lost by 20 runs to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Facing a target of 157 runs, Mumbai could only muster 136 for eight in 20 overs with Saurabh Tiwary scoring an unbeaten knock of 50 off 40 balls. The defending champions are currently fourth in the IPL 2021 points table, with eight points from eight games (four wins and four defeats).

Meanwhile, KKR cruised to a huge victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), winning by nine wickets. Facing a target of 93, KKR raced to 94 for one in 10 overs. Opener Shubman Gill narrowly missed out on a half-century, scoring 48 off 34 balls. His opening partner Venkatesh Iyer remained unbeaten after hitting 41 in 27 deliveries. After the win, KKR are sixth in the standings with six points from eight games (three wins and five losses).

Where will the MI vs KKR IPL 2021 match be played?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2021 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

When will the MI vs KKR IPL 2021 match be played?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2021 match will be played on Thursday, September 23.

What time will the MI vs KKR IPL 2021 match begin?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs KKR IPL 2021 match?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the MI vs KKR IPL 2021 match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the MI vs KKR IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)