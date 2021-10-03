Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. However, the Eoin Morgan-led side could have a chance to make amends when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial fixture. KKR are placed fourth in the IPL 2021 points table with five wins and seven losses while SRH have endured one of their worst seasons in the competitions as they sit bottom of the table with only two wins and nine loses. Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer will look forward to continuing their good performances for KKR this season while SRH, who are already out of the playoffs race, will try to spoil KKR's party.

Here are the players we feel might play for KKR in their IPL 2021 clash against SRH:

Shubman Gill: Gill has given good starts but hasn't been able to convert it into a match-winning knock and will want his skipper to maintain the confidence to carry on trusting his instinctive batting going forward.

Venkatesh Iyer: The find of IPL 2021 for KKR, Iyer has performed well not only batting wise at the top of the innings but also at the death with his medium pace bowling.

Rahul Tripathi: Tripathi brings stability at the top of the order for KKR with consistent performances. He has scored 349 runs in 12 matches.

Nitish Rana: Rana has been immense in the middle-order for KKR and has helped his team finish off games through incredible performances in crunch situations. So far, he has scored 310 runs in 12 matches.

Eoin Morgan: Morgan has endured a pathetic IPL this season as a batter. His contribution of 109 runs hasn't helped him lead from the front but with Dinesh Karthik by his side, captaining hasn't been an issue, yet.

Dinesh Karthik: Karthik has looked good in patches and will want to get more involved in match-winnings partnerships and knocks and finish off matches. He has scored only 172 runs so far, but his keeping skills and role in the leadership group makes him an important player.

Sunil Narine: Narine has taken his performances up a notch in crunch situations and has the trust of the team to be their lead all-round option along with Andre Russell.

Tim Southee: Southee has had a decent outing for KKR economically but not in the wicket-taking department. Morgan will want more from the bowler early on in the innings with the ball.

Lockie Ferguson: Ferguson has started the second phase of IPL in a devastating way, bowling quick and scary.

Sandeep Warrier: Warrier continues to have the backing of skipper Morgan and hasn't stepped a foot wrong yet.

Varun Chakravarthy: The mystery spinner is yet to find his footing in the second phase but is an integral part of the team, considering the big games coming up in the season.