With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season having finally resumed, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Zayed Stadium on Monday. KKR are currently seventh in the IPL 2021 Points Table with four points from seven games. The Eoin Morgan-led side managed to muster only two wins before the season was postponed midway in May this year. On the other hand, RCB were in good form, occupying third place in the standings with 10 points from seven fixtures. The Bengaluru franchise claimed five wins and were in top form.

For the tournament's UAE leg, KKR will be without pace spearhead Pat Cummins. The Australian took nine wickets in seven games but pulled out of the remaining matches. He has been replaced by Tim Southee, who has 28 wickets in 40 IPL games.

Meanwhile for RCB, Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Finn Allen and Scott Kuggeleijn won't be available for the matches in UAE.

They have been replaced by Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Tim David and George Carton. Star all-rounder Washington Sundar has also been ruled out due to an injury and has been replaced by Akash Deep.

Where will the KKR vs MI IPL 2021 match be played?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2021 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

When will the KKR vs MI IPL 2021 match be played?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2021 match will be played on Monday, September 20.

What time will the KKR vs MI IPL 2021 match begin?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs MI IPL 2021 match?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the KKR vs MI IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming for the KKR vs MI IPL 2021 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

