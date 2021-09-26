Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday achieved a big milestone as he took two catches behind the stumps during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Dhoni pouched catches of KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer and Dinesh Karthik to become the wicket-keeper with most catches to his name in the Indian Premier League. What was purely coincidental was the fact that Dhoni went past Karthik's record for most catches by a keeper in the IPL by dismissing the former KKR captain itself. Dhoni now has 116 catches in the IPL as compared to Karthik's 115.

Karthik had a chance to either equal Dhoni or get his record back during CSK's inning but it wasn't to be as no catches came his way. KKR were looking on course to win the match but a late flourish from the willow of Ravindra Jadeja turned the match in CSK's favour. Jadeja hit Prasidh Krishna for two massive sixes and two boundaries in the 19th to bring his team back into contention.

Sunil Narine bowled a great final over to stretch the contest to the last delivery but Deepak Chahar hit the winning runs to take his team home as CSK won by 2 wickets in what was yet another thrilling IPL contest.

Dhoni also holds the record for the most stumpings (39) by a wicket-keeper in IPL and the record for most dismissal (155) overall by a keeper in the league. Karthik is placed second with a total of 146 dismissals.

No other wicket-keeper has more than 100 dismissals in the IPL with Robin Uthappa coming in at the third spot with 90 dismissals.