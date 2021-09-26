IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni's CSK Face High-Flying KKR In Abu Dhabi
IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Both teams are yet to taste defeat in the UAE leg of IPL 2021
MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first match of the Indian Premier League (2021) double header on Sunday. Both teams are unbeaten so far in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and will look to continue their fine show at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While CSK are currently second on the points table with 14 points from nine games, KKR are fourth with four wins from nine outings in the T20 league so far. KKR hammered defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in their previous fixture. On the other hand, CSK outclassed RCB with captain Dhoni and Suresh Raina finishing off the game for their franchise. A win for CSK will take them above Delhi Capitals at the top of the IPL 2021 points table. If KKR manage to get past CSK, they will take the third spot and better their chances of making it to the play-offs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League Match 38 live from Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi
- 15:02 (IST)Eoin Morgan Wins Toss, Opt To Bat !KKR win toss and decide to bat first vs CSKKKR have gone in with the same combination from the last game
- 15:00 (IST)KKR Arrive At Stadium !KKR have arrived at the Stadium
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙆𝙣𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙙 #CSKvKKR #KKR #AmiKKR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/ojjiEjWJvC— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 26, 2021
- 14:58 (IST)R Jadeja Seems Ready, Are You !What a clash we have on our hands here
WARRIR Ready!#CSKvKKR #WhistlePodu #Yellove @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/JVN4UqYhte— Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) September 26, 2021
- 14:51 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match number 38 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.