MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first match of the Indian Premier League (2021) double header on Sunday. Both teams are unbeaten so far in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and will look to continue their fine show at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While CSK are currently second on the points table with 14 points from nine games, KKR are fourth with four wins from nine outings in the T20 league so far. KKR hammered defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in their previous fixture. On the other hand, CSK outclassed RCB with captain Dhoni and Suresh Raina finishing off the game for their franchise. A win for CSK will take them above Delhi Capitals at the top of the IPL 2021 points table. If KKR manage to get past CSK, they will take the third spot and better their chances of making it to the play-offs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

