Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are quarantining at Mumbai Indians' (MI) base camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. Mumbai Indians shared a bunch of snaps of Krunal and Hardik from their quarantine and captioned it, "All smiles in quarantine". The five-time IPL champions also tagged Hardik and Krunal in the post and added three hashtags - #OneFamily, #MumbaiIndians, #IPL2021. In the first photograph, Hardik is seen making a 'peace' sign as he poses for the camera from his balcony. In the second snap, Krunal is seen in an identical pose as Hardik. In the last two images, Hardik and Krunal are pictured smiling at each other.

Mumbai Indians fans were delighted to see some updates on their favourite players on their Instagram page, and they soon filled the comments section with the blue heart and fire emojis.

On August 26, Hardik and Krunal joined the Mumbai Indians camp and the information about the same was shared on their social medial handles.

Sharing a video of the Pandya brothers' arrival, Mumbai Indians wrote on their Instagram page, "The Pandya brothers arrived yesterday with their usual swag and a whole lot of conviction."

In the short clip, the Indian all-rounders were seen getting out of their luxury car and entering the hotel lobby.

The duo also talked to the social media team of Mumbai Indians, with Hardik claiming that they would win IPL 2021. The defending champions have already started their practice sessions in the UAE. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were among the first two franchisees to set up their camp in the UAE.

IPL 2021 will resume on September 19 with a mouthwatering clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.