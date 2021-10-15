Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill was handed a huge reprieve during KKR's high pressure chase in the IPL 2021 Final in Dubai as his dismissal was reversed after the ball hit the spidercam cable. Gill was batting on 27 when he tried a big shot off the third delivery of the 10th over of KKR's innings bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. The ball went high up in the sky after hitting the toe-end of the bat. Ambati Rayudu, who was fielding at the deep mid-wicket position, covered a lot of ground to finally take a well-judged catch.

There were celebrations in the CSK camp, but the scenario changed soon as the on-field umpires were seen consulting the third umpire. After watching a few replays, it was clear that the ball had clipped the spidercam cable. Under the prevalent laws of the game, the delivery is deemed a dead ball in such a scenario and the batsman's dismissal is reversed.

That is exactly what happened, and Gill got another opportunity to continue chasing the big CSK total. Things though changed dramatically after the incident as CSK roared back into the match with Shardul Thakur picking up the wickets of Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana in the same over. Sunil Narine was promoted up the order to continue the big-hitting but he too perished soon off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood.

Gill though could not make the most of the opportunity as he was dismissed for 51 off 43 balls by Deepak Chahar in the 14th over.