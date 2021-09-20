Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who earlier opted out of the national side's limited-overs tours of West Indies and Bangladesh, is set to return to the cricket pitch during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, when his team Delhi Capitals square off against SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Along with IPL, Stoinis also has an eye on next month's T20 World Cup in the UAE where the second-leg of the IPL is being played.

In a recent interview with ESPNcricinfo, Stoinis expressed his desire to become the world's best finisher in the coming years.

"My next phase, the way I see it, over the next three years I want to be not only the best finisher in Australia, I want to be the best finisher in the world," Stoinis told ESPNcricinfo.

"So that's what I've spent my time thinking about and preparing myself for. It doesn't mean that I'm going to be able to do it for the Melbourne Stars as well. It might mean the role is going to change. But I've got a great opportunity to do it with Delhi under Punter [coach Ricky Ponting], and a great opportunity in this World Cup. Whether it's in this World Cup or the next World Cup, that's up to me."

The all-rounder is also keen to play his role as a bowler in the UAE as he has failed to deliver much in the bowling department after suffering niggles in recent times.

"Usually when the shoe is on the other foot and I'm bowling, I'm pretty aware that the batting team is going to look to target me," he said. "My skill is in understanding the game as a batsman, what the batsmen are trying to do.

"I think you've got to realise that you're only just trying to cause half a mistake. You don't need to always completely deceive the batsman," the Australian added.

Talking about the Delhi Capitals campaign till now in the IPL 2021, Stoinis said, "The key for us is going to this tournament having each other's back, looking to play like we've got nothing to lose because, at the end of the day, we don't have anything to lose," he said.

"I think if we play with that freedom and that excitement, we're going to do something special. I think that's the way we've got to attack that. There's enough talent. There are so many good players in our team that there's no reason why we shouldn't," Stoinis said.

The Aussie star is expected to be a part of the Delhi Capitals playing XI for the match against SunRisers Hyderabad.