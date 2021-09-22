SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Delhi Capitals in match number 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai on Wednesday. SRH got off to the worst possible start in the tournament, losing six of their seven matches. The Hyderabad-based franchise will be without their top run-getter of the season so far, Jonny Bairstow, for the UAE leg of the T20 league and they have roped in West Indian Sherfane Rutherford as replacement for the explosive England batsman. No Bairstow in the mix means David Warner will have to take additional responsibility at the top of the order. Despite the firepower in their squad, Kane Williamson and the SRH management will have their task cut out as they prepare to take on Delhi Capitals.

Here are the 11 players who are likely to take the field for SRH vs DC:

David Warner: He has been the lynchpin of SRH's batting over the years. Warner does not have the additional burden of captaincy anymore and the team expects him to fire on all cylinders in the UAE leg.

Wriddhiman Saha: Having provided SRH numerous quick starts in the IPL, Saha is likely to partner Warner at the top of the order to tackle DC quicks.

Kane Williamson (c): Kane Williamson has his job cut out as a batsman and captain. He will have to be at his best to tackle the threat posed by DC's top quality bowling attack.

Manish Pandey: The Indian middle-order batsman was SRH's joint-second-highest run getter in the tournament before it was postponed earlier this year. SRH will be hoping that he can provide quick runs in the middle overs against DC spinners.

Vijay Shankar: The India all-rounder can provide solidity to the middle order with the bat for SRH and can also chip in with the ball for a few overs, if needed.

Abdul Samad: The 19-year-old all-rounder can hit the long ball and bowls leg spin. Abdul Samad had scored runs at a strike-rate of over 138 and will look to deliver the goods in the UAE.

Rashid Khan: The Afghanistan leg-spinner has been one of the most successful performers for SRH over the past few seasons and SRH will rely on Rashid to deliver in the UAE leg of IPL.

Mohammad Nabi/Jason Holder: Williamson and the team management will have to take a call between Jason Holder or Mohammad Nabi depending on the surface and conditions.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar's experience will be key for SRH to stop the power-packed Delhi Capitals batting line-up.

T Natarajan: It all started in the UAE for T Natarajan last year where he impressed the national selectors with his performance for SRH and was picked to represent India across formats. He will be looking to once again deliver for the franchise.

Khaleel Ahmed: The left-arm quick is expected to share the new ball with Bhuvneshwar Kumar with Natarajan handling the death overs.