Delhi Capitals (DC) resume their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 33 on Wednesday, at the Dubai International Stadium. The last time both these sides met was in Match 20, when Delhi sealed a stunning Super Over win. So, Kane Williamson will be hoping to prevent Delhi from doing a double over SRH this season. DC are currently second in the IPL 2021 points table with 12 points from eight games (six wins and two defeats). Meanwhile, SRH are bottom of the table with two points from seven matches (one win and six losses). Despite the return of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant will continue as Delhi's skipper in UAE. Iyer missed the first half of IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury. DC will also be without Chris Woakes, who has been replaced by Ben Dwarshius. On the other hand, SRH will be without Jonny Bairstow, who pulled out of the UAE leg. He has been replaced by West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford. (LIVE SCORECARD)

