DC vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Score: SunRisers Hyderabad Hope To Register Second Win Of The Campaign Against Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals
DC vs SRH IPL LIVE Score 2021: Delhi Capitals face SunRisers Hyderabad in Match 33 on Wednesday, in Dubai.
Delhi Capitals (DC) resume their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 33 on Wednesday, at the Dubai International Stadium. The last time both these sides met was in Match 20, when Delhi sealed a stunning Super Over win. So, Kane Williamson will be hoping to prevent Delhi from doing a double over SRH this season. DC are currently second in the IPL 2021 points table with 12 points from eight games (six wins and two defeats). Meanwhile, SRH are bottom of the table with two points from seven matches (one win and six losses). Despite the return of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant will continue as Delhi's skipper in UAE. Iyer missed the first half of IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury. DC will also be without Chris Woakes, who has been replaced by Ben Dwarshius. On the other hand, SRH will be without Jonny Bairstow, who pulled out of the UAE leg. He has been replaced by West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Delhi Capitals (DC) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2021 Match 33 Live Cricket Score And Updates From The Dubai International Stadium
- 18:15 (IST)Head to headBoth sides have faced each other 19 times, with SRH coming out on top with 11 wins. DC has won in 8 occasions.
Hello & welcome from Dubai for Match of the #VIVOIPL! @DelhiCapitals, led by @RishabhPant17, will take on Kane Williamson's @SunRisers. #DCvSRH— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2021
Which team are you rooting for tonight pic.twitter.com/DZWLDhqhjf
- 18:00 (IST)T Natarajan tests positive for COVID-19, Vijay Shankar in isolationAhead of the match, an official IPL statement revealed that SRH bowler T Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19. He won't be available for the DC game and is asymptomatic. Vijay Shankar and five members of the support staff have been identified as close contacts and placed in isolation.
#SunRisersHyderabad's #TNatarajan tests positive for Covid, 6 close contacts isolated#IPL2021 https://t.co/SLt36J2YZh— CricketNDTV (@CricketNDTV) September 22, 2021
- 17:53 (IST)Good evening and welcome everyone!Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2021's Match 33 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Stadium.