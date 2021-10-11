Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni turned back the clock with a superb unbeaten knock off 18 runs off just 6 deliveries that helped the team register a dramatic four-wicket win against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Qualifier 1. In Star Sports' post-match show, Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Dhoni's finishing skills and his ability to lead from the front when they needed it the most. Gavaskar was all praise for Dhoni trusting his abilities to finish off the game after taking the responsibility. Dhoni promoted himself up the order, ahead of an in-form Ravindra Jadeja, and put on a show to remember for the CSK fans.

Gavaskar said:

"Look at the responsibility. Jadeja has been hitting the ball a fair distance. But he came in, he promoted himself. As a captain, he wanted to be there at the finish. He wanted to do it. That is amazing. You could argue that this has not been the best of the seasons for him but look when it was needed, he has come out and delivered and delivered in style."

CSK were going along well in chase of the 173-run target posted by DC. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a terrific fifty before getting dismissed for 70 runs at a crucial juncture of the game.

Robin Uthappa also departed after his fifty and was soon followed by Ambati Rayudu, who was at the receiving end of a freak run-out. MS Dhoni joined Moeen Ali in the 18th over and took the bowlers to the cleaners with some hard-hitting.

CSK got over the line with two balls to spare and booked a place in the final. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on each other in the Eliminator today.