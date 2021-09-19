With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 set to resume, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first match of the UAE leg on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Led by MS Dhoni, CSK are currently second in the IPL 2021 Points Table with 10 points from seven games. The Chennai franchise registered five wins before the season was postponed midway through in May. Meanwhile, MI are currently fourth in the standings with eight points from seven matches. The defending champions managed to win four games and will be aiming to nail down a playoff spot.

Where will the CSK vs MI IPL 2021 match be played?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2021 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

When will the CSK vs MI IPL 2021 match be played?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2021 match will be played on Sunday, September 19.

What time will the CSK vs MI IPL 2021 match begin?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs MI IPL 2021 match?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the CSK vs MI IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming for the CSK vs MI IPL 2021 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)