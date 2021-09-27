Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are currently flying high in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season and are on top of the table with 16 points from 10 games (eight wins and two defeats). The MS Dhoni-led side recently registered a narrow victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, winning by two wickets. Opener Faf du Plessis once again played an important role during CSK's chase and has been an integral cog in their unit for this season.

Against KKR, the South African veteran smashed 43 off 30 balls and is also third in the Orange Cap race (362 runs). Ahead of the match, the batsman was reminded of his concussion-related injury that he suffered in Abu Dhabi in June this year. The 37-year-old had a nasty collision with his Quetta Gladiators teammate Mohammad Hasnain during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture against Peshawar Zalmi. He was also ruled out for months after scans.

Speaking on host broadcaster Star Sports Du Plessis said, "I walked in here today and I realised the last time I was here was when I picked up my concussion. So, it's probably not the best start to the day so it can only get better from there hopefully. Took a long time - four months to get through that. Still having neck issues from that incident but nothing that's going to keep me off the park. MS asked me how am I to do those high pocket areas and I said I'm good to go".

Du Plessis and CSK face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their next match on Thursday and will be aiming to maintain their winning form.