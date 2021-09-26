MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday. CSK have lost just two out of their nine games this season and they are sitting in top two with 14 points while KKR who looked a totally different side since the season resumed in the UAE won four of their nine matches. Kolkata registered two one-sided wins in their last two games against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) that boosted up their net run rate as well. Chennai too registered comfortable wins against RCB and MI in their last two matches.

The two teams last met in Match 15, where CSK won a high-scoring encounter by 18 runs with the heroics of Faf du Plessis (95*), Ruturaj Gaikwad (64), and Deepak Chahar (4/29).

Where will the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 match be played?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

When will the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 match be played?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 match will be played on Sunday, September 26.

What time will the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 match begin?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 match?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)