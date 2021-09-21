Ruturaj Gaikwad bailed out Chennai Super Kings against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first match of the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. The young opener played a fine knock of 88 not out to help CSK recover from 24 for four. Thanks to Ruturaj's heroics with the bat, CSK posted a total of 156/6 from their allotted 20 overs. Ruturaj was also adjudged player of the match and the youngster received a grand welcome when the team arrived at the hotel.

CSK took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video in which Suresh Raina can be seen calling Ruturaj to lead the team inside the hotel where the staff gives his a rousing reception.

In the match against Mumbai Indians, CSK captain MS Dhoni had won the toss and opted to bat.

Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult and Adam Milne blew away the CSK top-order, restricting them to 24 for four inside the powerplay.

Ruturaj's unbeaten half-century and cameos from Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK reach a total of 156.

Bravo then starred with the ball, picking up three wickets as CSK restricted Mumbai Indians to 136/8 from their allotted 20 overs to register a 20-run win.

With the victory on Sunday, CSK jumped to the top of the table with six wins from eight matches.

CSK will next take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah on Friday.