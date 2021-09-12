Story ProgressBack to home
"We Are Here": Anushka Sharma Shares Pic After Reaching Dubai With Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share pictures as she travelled from England to Dubai for IPL 2021 along with husband Virat Kohli.
Anushka Sharma travelled to the UAE with Virat Kohli.© Instagram
India captain Virat Kohli reached Dubai from England on Sunday ahead of the resumption of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. His wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to bid farewell to the UK and say hello to the United Arab Emirates. Sharing a snap from her flight on her Instagram stories, she wrote "Adios UK, you've been great, as always." She then shared another picture and wrote "We are here!". Kohli and Mohammed Siraj were both in England for India's 5-match Test series.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, check out the IPL 2021 Schedule and Indian Premier League Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.