India captain Virat Kohli reached Dubai from England on Sunday ahead of the resumption of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. His wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to bid farewell to the UK and say hello to the United Arab Emirates. Sharing a snap from her flight on her Instagram stories, she wrote "Adios UK, you've been great, as always." She then shared another picture and wrote "We are here!". Kohli and Mohammed Siraj were both in England for India's 5-match Test series.

Anushka Sharma bid farewell to England after India's Test series there.

Anushka Sharma is set to be in the UAE along with Virat Kohli for the remainder of IPL 2021.

More to follow...