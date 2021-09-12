India captain Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj have joined Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai ahead of the resumption of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the franchise said on Sunday. "The news you've all been waiting for: King Kohli and Miyan Magic have joined the team in Dubai," RCB captioned the pictures on Twitter. Other franchises, including Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals have already announced the arrival of their stars in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the upcoming T20 league.

Virat Kohli and Siraj were in Manchester for the fifth Test match against England which was cancelled on Friday following Covid outbreak in the Indian team contingent.

RCB were third on the points table behind Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings before the IPL 2021 was postponed after several franchises reported positive Covid cases inside the bio-secure bubble.

RCB will begin their UAE leg of the tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 20.