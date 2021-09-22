Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) received a nine-wicket drubbing at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on Monday, during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Abu Dhabi. While there were several memorable performances from the KKR team, the one moment that cricket fans won't forget in a hurry is the yorker that KKR all-rounder Andre Russell bowled to get RCB's AB de Villiers out for a golden duck. It was the perfect yorker!

During a chat session, that was shared on the social media handles of KKR, Russell revealed how he planned the perfect ball to get rid of the former South African skipper.

The clip starts with the interviewer asking Russell about his perfect yorker to de Villiers.

“That yorker? I planned it. Because, I was bowling hard-length before into the wicket, and when AB came out to bat, I know he's a smart player, and so he was definitely looking for a hard length ball,” Russell said.

“I just trusted myself to get the yorker in, and it worked. So, I'm happy,” the West Indies cricketer added.

When Russell was told that it was de Villiers' first golden duck since 2016, he said, “Well, I was not checking that stat, but I'm happy it was tonight.”

Russell also spoke about how ABD smashed him all over the park when the last time the two teams met in the first leg of IPL.

“AB de Villiers is a top player. You know getting him out on the first ball is definitely my night,” he added.

Russell also revealed that when he met ABD after the match, he hugged him. “After the game, I went by him and I gave him a hug and I said big man I got you tonight. It's all part of the game,” Russell concluded.

For KKR, Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer scored 48 and 41 runs, respectively, as they beat RCB by nine wickets. With this win, KKR has 6 points from 8 matches. Their next match is against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 23.