IPL 2021 resumes on Sunday with a mouthwatering clash between two of the most successful teams in the tournament in Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings going head-to-head in Dubai. IPL 2021 had started in April in India but a Covid outbreak across teams led to its postponement in May. Later in the year, the BCCI announced that the cash-rich league will resume in September and will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), hosts of IPL 2020 as well. While fans will be looking forward to the tournament resuming, there will be some big names missing the action in the UAE.

We look at five big international stars who won't be part of IPL 2021 resumption:

Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals):

Arguably the best all-rounder in the world currently, Ben Stokes will be a huge miss for the Rajasthan Royals. The England star has taken an indefinite leave of absence from cricket to prioritise his mental health and recover from a finger injury and has not taken the field since July.

Stokes had injured his index finger in Rajasthan's first match of IPL 2021 and didn't play thereafter.

Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals):

The English wicketkeeper-batsman is another big absentee from the RR roster for the matches in the UAE. Jos Buttler and his wife Louise on September 5 had welcomed their second child.

The 31-year-old was Rajasthan's second highest run-getter in IPL 2021 before a Covid outbreak halted the tournament in India. He scored 254 runs in seven matches at a strike-rate of 153.01 with a century to his name.

Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders):

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently languishing in seventh place in the IPL points table, having won just two matches out of seven. To make matters worse for the Eoin Morgan-led outfit, Pat Cummins pulled out of the remainder of IPL 2021 due to "personal reasons".

The Australian pacer was KKR's top wicket-taker in the India leg with nine scalps at an economy rate of 8.83. New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has been roped by KKR as Cummins' replacement.

Jonny Bairstow (SunRisers Hyderabad):

SunRisers Hyderabad made a nightmare start to their IPL 2021 campaign, winning just 1 off their seven games. SRH's dreadful showing cost David Warner his captaincy and he was replaced by Kane Williamson before the tournament was suspended. Before the UAE restart, SRH were dealt another blow as England star Jonny Bairstow pulled out of the tournament.

The Englishman is the top-scorer for SRH this season with 248 runs in seven matches, boasting a strike-rate of 141.71. SRH have added West Indies batsman Sherfane Rutherford to their squad following Bairstow's withdrawal.

Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals):

Rajasthan Royals have been hit hard by withdrawals and adding to their long list of woes is the continued absence of Jofra Archer. The England pacer didn't take part in India leg of IPL 2021 and will not be there in the UAE as well.

The fast bowler, who will also miss the T20 World Cup, has missed a lot of cricket this year due to an elbow injury.