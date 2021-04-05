Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was seen playing "box cricket" with ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane during a shoot. In the 10-second video, Pant throws a ball at Ajinkya Rahane and as he plays the ball, Ashwin takes a catch while standing close to the batsman and celebrates. However, the new Delhi Capitals skipper then asks his team to tag Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill in the post.

"Breaks during a shoot are for box cricket, of course Tagging @RealShubmanGill here because our skipper said so #YehHaiNayiDilli @RishabhPant17 @ajinkyarahane88 @ashwinravi99," Delhi Capitals captioned the video.

While it wasn't clear as to why Pant asked Gill to be tagged in the video, as fans reacted to the video, one of them felt that Gill was tagged because the young opening batsman normally fields in close-in positions in Test cricket.

Becoz he is standing on those "silly" positions in test matches. — Jalpara (@Shubhamkukreti7) April 4, 2021

So shubhaman will be next year in dc as skipper wants. — XYZ (@Nirav_GJ) April 4, 2021

Delhi Capitals will start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 10.

Delhi finished as runners-up last season but this year, the franchise will have their task cut out as they will be without their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer picked up a shoulder injury during the recently-concluded One-Day International series against England.

Pant was appointed as the captain for the upcoming season and the team looks in high spirits ahead the start of the franchise-based tournament.

The team's co-owner Parth Jindal had said that while Delhi will miss Shreyas in the 14th edition of the IPL, he is sure that the franchise will continue playing a fearless brand of cricket under the leadership of Rishabh Pant.