Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are crucial to Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) ambitions for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. The duo recently completed their mandatory quarantine in the team's bio-secure bubble. Since completing quarantine, the two cricketers met for the first time in a groovy photoshoot which showed their friendship and camaraderie. RCB also took to social media to share some highlights from the photoshoot. Taking to Twitter, the franchise posted the video and captioned it as, "Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers Photoshoot When two of the biggest superstars come out of quarantine, they mean business! Schedule for today: Photoshoot, Ad shoots and then some proper cricket practice at Chepauk. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021".

Here is the video:

Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers Photoshoot



When two of the biggest superstars come out of quarantine, they mean business! Schedule for today: Photoshoot, Ad shoots and then some proper cricket practice at Chepauk.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/4fnA2lLgFV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2021

In the video, Kohli and De Villiers ask each other about their respective families, and were also later joined by Glenn Maxwell and Washington Sundar for some cool dance moves.

Having joined RCB in 2008, Kohli is yet to win the IPL, and has been captaining the team since 2013.

The team reached the playoffs last season, at the United Arab Emirates (UAE). But a defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator bought an end to their journey in IPL 2020.

Kohli was RCB's second-highest run-scorer last season, with 466 runs from 15 matches. He also registered three half-centuries.

Meanwhile, De Villiers was his team's third highest run-scorer, with 454 runs from 15 fixtures. He scored five half-centuries during the campaign.

Promoted

Ahead of the duo, Devdutt Padikkal (473) scored the most runs for RCB.

IPL 2021 is set to begin from April 9, with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) facing RCB in the season opener.