The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended today by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases among players and support staff of different franchises. Several eminent personalities, including journalists and former players took to Twitter to convey their reaction on the postponement. Cricket commentator, journalist and analyst Harsha Bhogle remarked about the present situation in the country and hoped for IPL to return stronger, "I guess it became inevitable in the last couple of days.....Look forward to calling the action in happier times. The #IPL is a great event and I hope it returns stronger when the world is what we knew it to be."

Cricket commentator Ayaz Memon also tweeted, "Number of people infected in IPL growing rapidly: 2 from KKR, 3 from CSK, 1 from SRH and now 2 from DC. Players are both venues, Delhi and Ahmedabad, affected. Whether bio-secure bubble was lax or virus breached it for some other reason still to be determined."

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin also gave his views, "In view of the COVID crisis in India and with players testing positive, the postponement of IPL with immediate effect is the correct course of action taken by @BCCI and the IPL governing council. Hope to see IPL back soon in better & safe environment. #IPL2021#IndiaFightsCOVID19."

Former England women's player Isa Guha and former England men's captain Kevin Pietersen were left heartbroken to the situation in the country after IPL 2021 was postponed.

Isa Guha tweeted, "Thinking of everyone in India. Heartbreaking to see. Below is where I've donated if you can spare a penny - all money is going to support the oxygen crisis. #COVID19India."

Pietersen also showcased his support and tweeted, "India - it's heartbreaking to see a country I love so much suffering! You WILL get through this! You WILL be stronger coming out of this Your kindness & generosity NEVER goes unnoticed even during this crisis! #IncredibleIndia."

Cricket fans also took to Twitter as they reacted to the suspension of IPL 2021 and many were disappointed.

I'm shocked and saddened at how IPL is being conducted in this country with covid situation getting totally out of control.Stop this season asap,cancel all games, give the trophy to RCB.Their fans have suffered a lot in the past and they deserve all the happiness. — Muskan (@MuskanG95387750) May 4, 2021

A good wise decision finally taken by BCCI in larger interest of the game and sports in general players will be relieved to hear this,it was coming since a few days as lot of players had started leaving but wise decision in uncertain times of Covid 19 ! — NITIN KIRTANE (@nitin_kirtane) May 4, 2021

Yah it's okay. it hurts that we won't get to see #MSDhoni @imVkohli & our favorite players' amazing knocks bt at this #COVIDEmergencyIndia we've to stand by our #CovidWarriors rather than relaxing and watching @IPL . we'll miss you and hope to see you guys rock next year #IPL — Suropriya Chakravarti (@SuropriyaC) May 4, 2021

The IPL 2021 was hit by several COVID-19 cases, with two Kolkata Knight Riders players - Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Warrier testing positive initially, followed by Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and a member of the transport staff.

When two players - one each from SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals - test positive on Tuesday, that was the last straw and the BCCI decided to postpone the event.