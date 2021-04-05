Three-times Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a picture on their official Twitter handle today that featured India's Cheteshwar Pujara and South Africa's Faf du Plessis from their practice session ahead of IPL 2021. CSK referred to them as the 'Legends of Adelaide', hinting at the heroics of both these batsmen at that venue in Test cricket in the last decade. The photograph had a caption that said, "Legends of Adelaide in #Yellove! #WhistlePodu."

Pujara played two gutsy innings in the opening Test match at Adelaide during India's tour of Australia back in 2018, which helped India win by 31 runs and draw first blood in the series. After playing a fine 123-run innings off 246 deliveries, the right hander came back with in the second innings to face 204 balls for his crucial 71 runs and eventually walk away with the man-of-the-match award.

Du Plessis also etched his name in the legends of Adelaide when he scored two equally fighting knocks on his Test debut way back in 2012. His contributions of 78 and 110 runs off 59 and 376 deliveries respectively, helped South Africa earn a valuable draw.

Du Plessis defied the Australian bowling line-up for more than seven hours in the second innings, along with stitching together an important partnership with AB de Villiers that lasted 68 overs.

Both CSK batsmen will be eager to prove their worth once IPL hits the road and is off and running. CSK play Delhi Capitals in their opening fixture on April 10.