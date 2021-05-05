A day after the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed, Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistan fast-bowler, took to Twitter to share snippet from his latest video on YouTube and said that he saw the decision (IPL postponement) coming and had suggested the same a couple of weeks ago. Shoaib, in his tweet, further wrote that "nothing is more important than saving human lives" during these testing times. "IPL canceled. I saw it coming & suggested that two weeks ago. Nothing more important than saving human lives during current covid crisis in India," the former Pakistan pacer captioned the video.

IPL canceled. I saw it coming & suggested that two weeks ago. Nothing more important than saving human lives during current covid crisis in India.



Full video: https://t.co/pl0sRdIcSU#Ipl #IndianPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/MRrzacKuNX — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 4, 2021

The IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely on Tuesday after several players tested positive for COVID-19.

Two Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, Chennai Super Kings coaches Lakshmipathy Balaji and Mike Hussey, one SunRisers Hyderabad's player and another from Delhi Capitals were among those who tested positive for the deadly virus.

Of the 56 league matches that were scheduled for this year's IPL, only 29 were played before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL Governing Council unanimously decided to postpone the season with immediate effect.

On Monday, the match between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore was rescheduled after two positive cases within the Kolkata franchise.