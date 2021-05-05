Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were looking to make amends for their poor show in last year's Indian Premier League (IPL) in the 14th edition of the T20 tournament before it was postponed due to multiple Covid cases within several franchises. While CSK fans might have to wait for some time to see their favourite stars in action, England woman cricketer Kate Cross received a special gift from MS Dhoni's IPL franchise. Cross took to Twitter to share a couple of pictures and thanked CSK for sending her a personalised jersey.

"A HUGE thank you to @cskfansofficial and @chennaiipl for sending me my first CSK shirt. When it is safe to start the tournament again, I can #whistlefromhome," the England seamer captioned the pictures.

Soon after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL Governing Council decided to postpone the IPL indefinitely, Cross expressed her disappointment on Twitter and highlighted that "health comes before cricket".

"As disappointing as people will be to see this news, it's the right decision. Health comes before cricket. All my thoughts are with everyone involved in the current COVID crisis in India," she had tweeted.

As disappointing as people will be to see this news, it's the right decision. Health comes before cricket.



On Tuesday, CSK batting coach Mike Hussey tested positive for coronavirus. The Chennai-based franchise had tweeted on May 4 that their bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and a member of the support staff tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi and were isolated from the rest of the squad.

Before the IPL was postponed, CSK had won five games out of the seven and were second on the points table.