David Warner on Friday posted an emotional message on Instagram, in which he thanked the supporters of Sunrisers Hyderabad. The message came on a day when SRH are playing their final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season against Mumbai Indians. Warner was not included in the playing XI. He played his last match for SRH against Punjab Kings on September 25. "Thank You for the memories created. To all the fans, you have been a driving force for our team always to give 100%. I can't thank you all enough for the support shown. It's been a great ride. My family and I are going to miss you all!! #respect #cricket #hyderabad One last effort today," Warner wrote along with a photograph of his in which he is seen acknowledging the support from SRH fans.

Warner has had a troubled season at SRH, in which he was first stripped off the captaincy of the franchise before being dropped from the side. The left-handed Australian opener has endured one of his worst IPL seasons this year, scoring 195 runs in 8 matches with just two half-centuries to his name. Warner's performances have had a huge impact on SRH's season as the will finish at the bottom of the points table irrespective of the result of their final match.

Warner holds the record for scoring the most runs for the franchise in IPL, with 4014 runs in his kitty in just 95 matches at an average of 49.55. He has scored two centuries and forty fifties for the franchise since joining them in 2014. He also captained SRH to their only IPL title, when the Hyderabad team beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final in 2016.

With a mega auction lined up next season, the signs are that Warner may have decided to move on from the franchise.