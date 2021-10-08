IPL 2021, SRH vs MI Live Score: Mumbai Indians Look To Give It All In Last League Fixture vs SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians will be looking to script a huge win against SunRisers Hyderabad tonight at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Defending Champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will look for a huge win today against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 55 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Despite Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) emphatic victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) yesterday. MI still have a the slightest of outside chance to make it to the play-off, only if they register a win by a big margin. SRH, on the other hand, will aim to end their IPL 2021 on a high after failing to qualify for the play-offs. SRH are bottom placed currently in the IPL points table while MI are occupy the sixth spot. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2021 Live Score Updates Between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, straight from Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi:
- 18:52 (IST)Rashid Needs To Fire !Rashid Khan will need to put his hand up tonight if SRH are to upset the defending champions
The magician has picked up wickets against tonight's opponents, at an economy rate of just 5.25. #SRHvMI #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/k2EOtWt0pN— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 8, 2021
- 18:49 (IST)Bumrah Seems Ready !Jasprit Bumrah on his way to the stadiumMI will need a big performance from the pacer tonight
Boom is #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 #SRHvMI #JaspritBumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/DD1ZvVjuSW— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 8, 2021
- 18:41 (IST)Hello and Welcome !Hello and welcome to Match 55 of IPL 2021 between SRH and MI scheduled to be played in Abu DhabiWith KKR's win yesterday. MI have an uphill task before them in order to reach the play-offs while SRH will aim to end their season campaign on a high with a winSo stay tuned for live match updatesYou can also join the coverage of the other IPL fixture between RCB and DC set to be played simultaneously in Dubai : IPL 2021, RCB vs DC Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye Win Against Toppers Delhi Capitals In Final League Game