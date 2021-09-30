Ravichandran Ashwin's altercation with Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan seems to have caught eyeballs all across the cricket fraternity. After former India opening batter Virender Sehwag poked fun at Morgan, citing the controversial ending of 2019 World Cup final in which England won thanks to superior boundary count, legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne's tweet calling the verbal spat "disgraceful" went viral on social media. Warne, in his tweet, also said that Morgan "had every right to nail him" as the two players exchanged verbal volleys on the field on Tuesday.

Warne was clear in his stand against the Indian off-spinner, who is representing Delhi Capitals in the IPL, as he wrote, "Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again?"

"The world shouldn't be divided on this topic and Ashwin. It's pretty simple - it's disgraceful & should never happen. Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again ? I think @Eoin16 had every right to nail him," Warne wrote quote-tweeting a tweet from Fox Cricket.

The world shouldn't be divided on this topic and Ashwin. It's pretty simple - it's disgraceful & should never happen. Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again ? I think @Eoin16 had every right to nail him !!!! https://t.co/C2g5wYjeT6 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 29, 2021

On Tuesday, tempers flared after Ashwin tried to sneak in a run, off an overthrow by Rahul Tripathi. The throw had ricocheted off Rishabh Pant at the non-striker's end.

As Ashwin tried to go for another run, Morgan wasn't too pleased by the off-spinner's attitude and the duo ended up having a go at each other. KKR's Dinesh Karthik and Nitish Rana intervened to distance the two in the middle.

Later in the match, Ashwin dismissed Morgan for a second-ball duck and celebrated the wicket animatedly. However, KKR had the last laugh as they won the match by three wickets.

After the match, Karthik revealed what all transpired in the middle that led to the heated exchange between the two international stars.

"I know that Rahul Tripathi threw the ball and it hit Rishabh Pant and then it ricocheted of that and Ashwin started to run. I do not think Morgan appreciates that, he is someone when the ball hits the batter, he expects them not to run because of the spirit of cricket. It is a very grey area, a very interesting topic. I have my own opinion on it but I can just say I am happy to play peacemaker and the thing has come to a good standstill right now," Karthik had said.