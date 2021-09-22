Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Kagiso Rabada has his revenge, as after being slammed for a biggie on the first ball of this over, he removes Saha now! Saha was looking good but in search of quick runs, he pays the price. Short ball around off, Saha looks to pull but the ball came quickly onto him. It takes the top edge and it goes to mid-wicket where Shikhar Dhawan takes the catch.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball outside off, Saha looks to drive but fails to get any bat on it.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball outside off, pushed to cover.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Slower short ball outside off, Saha looks to pull but is early into the shot and he misses.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball around off, Saha defends it to the side of the pitch on the leg side.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a way to welcome Kagiso Rabada! Lovely stuff from Saha! Full on the pads, Saha flicks it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. 2000 runs for Saha in the Indian T20 League.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Williamson pushes it to point.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball on the pads, Saha flicks it to the leg side for another single.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on middle, Kane works it to square leg for a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Williamson defends it back to the bowler.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball on off, Saha pushes it to cover for one.
Change. The speedster, Kagiso Rabada will have a go now!
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First signs of aggression from Saha! Loopy ball on off, Saha goes on his knees and then slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Excellent yorker from Nortje! Yorker on the pads, Saha looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. Nortje appeals but the umpire is not interested. Going down leg, maybe. A leg bye taken as the ball goes to third man.
Change. Axar Patel to roll his arm!
2.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery outside off, Saha punches it to cover.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball on the pads, Kane clips it to deep square leg for a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) A dot! Full ball on middle, Williamson pushes it straight to the fielder at mid on.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball on middle, Saha works it wide of mid on for a single.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on the pads, Williamson flicks it to deep square leg for one.
1.6 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Good-length ball outside off, Saha looks to cut but fails to get any bat on it.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just past the point fielder! Length ball outside off, Saha waits on it and slashes at it. It goes uppishly towards cover-point. The point fielder dives full stretch but it goes wide of him for a boundary.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball outside off, Saha pushes it to point.
1.3 overs (1 Run) On a length around off, Williamson opens the face of the bat and then guides it to third man for a single.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball on middle, Saha gets off the mark as he flicks this one to deep mid-wicket for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Saha works it to mid on.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Poor delivery to end the over! Good-length ball on the pads, Williamson looks to flick but it brushes his pads and it goes to fine leg for four leg byes.
0.5 over (0 Run) NOT OUT! A big inside edge on it and Delhi waste a review. Good-length ball around off, Williamson looks to defend but seems to have missed and gets hit on the pads, Delhi appeal but the umpire says no. Pant takes the review after discussing with the bowler and his teammates. The UltraEdge rolls in and it shows that there was an inside edge on it.
Avesh Khan to partner Nortje from the other end.
0.4 over (2 Runs) Williamson is off the mark with a lovely drive! Full on middle, Williamson drives it towards mid on. The fielder from mid on makes a half stop. Two runs taken as the ball goes to long on.
DRS time! Kane Williamson has been given not out for an LBW appeal. Rishabh Pant goes for the review. A wasted review as there was an clear inside edge. Kanos lives on but Delhi lose the review.
0.3 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Warner goes for a duck! Excellent start from Anrich Nortje and Delhi! This is just the start they would have wanted. Not the return that Warner would have wanted to the Hyderabad side. A pacy short ball around off, Warner hops and looks to flick but the ball gets big on him. It takes the leading edge and it goes to point where Axar Patel takes the catch. What a start from Delhi!
Kane Williamson, the skipper of Hyderabad, walks out into the middle!
0.2 over (0 Run) Good-length ball on off, Warner gets behind the line of the delivery and then defends it to cover.
0.1 over (0 Run) Excellent start from Anrich Nortje! He starts with a yorker outside off, Warner gets his bat down to dig it out but misses.
Right. Done with all the pre-match formalities as the action is all set to begin. The Delhi players are in a huddle as Rishabh Pant is giving some final words of wisdom to his players, before they spread out on the field. David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha will open the innings for Hyderabad. Anrich Nortje to steam in with the ball. Here he comes...
Rashid Khan is in for a quick chat! He says that they had nothing to lose and take every game as a final and they need to go out and enjoy and entertain the fans. Adds that they just need to keep believing and give their 100 percent and they need to stay positive and the result is secondary for them and their mindset as a team, is what matters the most. Opines that he just looks to keep it simple.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.
Rishabh Pant, the Delhi skipper, says that he is fine with bowling first as he wanted to do that only. Adds that they are looking to focus on the processes first. Informs that their 4 overseas players are Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis. Also tells that Ashwin is playing instead of Lalit Yadav.
Kane Williamson, the Hyderabad skipper, says that they will bat first and it looks like a good deck and they will make use of the conditions and put runs on the board. Says that it is a chance for them to regroup and hopes that they have a good second half of the tournament. Informs that he, David Warner, Rashid Khan, and Jason Holder are the four overseas players for this game and they are looking forward to battling against Delhi.
Toss - We are all set for the all-important toss. Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Hyderabad. They have elected to bat.
Pitch report - Kevin Pietersen says that this is the same surface that was used in the game between Punjab and Rajasthan. Adds that the pacers have done well here in recent times. Goes onto say that the wicket is great. Tells that it is very hot and he feels that the captain winning the toss should bowl first.
One contest we are looking forward to is between Rashid Khan and Rishabh Pant. In the past, Pant has struggled against Rashid and he struggles to pick him. But Pant has been a different player in 2021 and he would look to get the better of Rashid in this game. Rashid though is a very clever bowler and he definitely will not make it easy for Pant and Delhi to go hard against him.
Shikhar Dhawan has been left out of India's T20 World Cup squad and now it is his turn to show why it was a mistake from the selectors. He was in wonderful form in the first leg of the tournament and he along with Prithvi Shaw have been the mainstays for Delhi. For them, Shreyas Iyer is back as well after missing out on the first leg due to an injury but Pant remains the captain of the side. This makes them look stronger than ever and it won't be a surprise if Delhi come out on top in this encounter.
Now with Jonny Bairstow out of the tournament, will David Warner return to the XI? Or will Jason Roy get a look-in? We will have to wait and see. Warner has been a key player for Hyderabad over the years and he would have felt hard done by when he was dropped earlier. If given a chance, he would like to make a statement. He has been a terrific player for Hyderabad over the years and benching him might not be the best idea. What will happen?
Ready to go again? I bet you all are as Delhi go up against Hyderabad. Both sides have had a different tournament so far. Delhi are on second with 6 wins while Hyderabad have had a tough time, winning just one game and are sitting at the bottom of the table. But the break might have given them the time to think about what they have done wrong and things might change for them for the better in this leg. Delhi, on the other hand, were brilliant in the first leg and they would look to continue the same in this game as well. As mentioned earlier, T Natarajan tested positive for Covid but the game is all set to go ahead which is terrific. On that note, hello and a warm welcome to everyone for the clash between Hyderabad and Delhi.
... Game Day ...
BREAKING NEWS! Hyderabad's T Natarajan has been tested positive for Covid and will not be featuring in the next few matches. Another player, Vijay Shankar, has been asked to isolate, because he was in close contact with Natarajan. 5 other people, from the non-playing staff, have been identified to be in close contact and been asked to follow the rules of isolation. But thankfully, the test results of all the other players conducted this morning have come out to be NEGATIVE. So, heaving a sigh of relief, the match and tournament will go on. Phew. Best wishes to Natarajan and Shankar, to recover quickly and rejoin the squad.
