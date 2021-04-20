Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). MI brought Jayant Yadav in place of Adam Milne, while DC include Shimron Hetmyer and Amit Mishra in their squad replacing Chris Woakes and Lukman Meriwala. The Rohit Sharma-led side is high on confidence after two successive victories against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) after they lost the IPL 2021 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 9. Rishabh Pant, on the other hand captained DC back on the winning track against Punjab Kings (PBKS) through a fine Shikhar Dhawan innings of 92 runs. DC will also be looking to avenge their IPL 2020 finals defeat to MI. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2021 Match 13 Live Cricket Score Between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.