DC vs MI, IPL 2021 Live Score: Mumbai Indians Elect To Bat Against Delhi Capitals
DC vs MI IPL Live Score 2021, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: In a repeat of last year's final, MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals.
Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). MI brought Jayant Yadav in place of Adam Milne, while DC include Shimron Hetmyer and Amit Mishra in their squad replacing Chris Woakes and Lukman Meriwala. The Rohit Sharma-led side is high on confidence after two successive victories against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) after they lost the IPL 2021 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 9. Rishabh Pant, on the other hand captained DC back on the winning track against Punjab Kings (PBKS) through a fine Shikhar Dhawan innings of 92 runs. DC will also be looking to avenge their IPL 2020 finals defeat to MI. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 13 Live Cricket Score Between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
- 19:17 (IST)R Ashwin Stat!R Ashwin has taken 21 wickets against Mumbai Indians and has dismissed Rohit Sharma twice.
- 19:12 (IST)MI XI!MI bring Jayant Yadav in place of Adam Milne in their playing XI.
- 19:11 (IST)DC XI!DC have brought in Hetmyer and Mishra for today's match.
- 18:53 (IST)First For Delhi!Delhi Capitals are playing their first match in Chennai in this year's tournament.
- 18:50 (IST)Pitch Report!Matthew Hayden has described this pitch as a "two-paced wicket. He has sounded alert on the slower balls that are possibly going to be wicket-taking deliveries again.
- 18:46 (IST)DC On Their Way!Masked up DC are on their way to the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
- 18:32 (IST)Good Evening and Welcome Everyone!Good evening and welcome everyone to Match 13 of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) from the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai in a repeat of last year's grand finale.