Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), captained by Eoin Morgan, in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Delhi Capitals are fighting for their maiden IPL title while the two-time champions KKR will look to get their hands on the cup for the third time. Both the teams saw a thriller in their last playoff match. KKR defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four wickets in Eliminator in a final-over finish where Shakib Al Hasan's timely boundary took his team one step closer to the finals. On the other hand, DC suffered a loss by four wickets against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1, where half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa and a cameo from MS Dhoni guided the three-time IPL champions to their ninth final. The losing team will be eliminated from the cash-rich league while the team that triumphs on Wednesday will face CSK in the final on October 15.

Where will the DC vs KKR Qualifier 2 IPL 2021 match be played?

The DC vs KKR Qualifier 2 IPL 2021 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

When will the DC vs KKR Qualifier 2 IPL 2021 match be played?

The DC vs KKR Qualifier 2 IPL 2021 match will be played on Wednesday, October 13.

What time will the DC vs KKR Qualifier 2 IPL 2021 match begin?

The DC vs KKR Qualifier 2 IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs KKR Qualifier 2 IPL 2021 match?

The DC vs KKR Qualifier 2 IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the DC vs KKR Qualifier 2 IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the DC vs KKR Qualifier 2 IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)